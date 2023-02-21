SkyView
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics releases updated Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey(MGN)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released new state-level Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) data for December 2022.

According to the data South Carolina businesses reported 187,000 job openings.

“Looking back at 2022, we saw a lot of mobility within the workforce, which is indicative of a strong labor market and economy overall,” said Dr. Bryan Grady, Labor Market Information (LMI) director at the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW). “One company’s quit was another company’s hire, and data throughout the year demonstrates that workers had a wide array of available job opportunities with hundreds of thousands of job openings available every month.”

The updated data was released on Wednesday, Feb. 15, showing a climb in the number of job openings and hires despite the increase of quits and layoffs from November.

The data also showed that over the year, the state saw lower levels of quits and layoffs but also experienced lower demand for labor in the hires and job opening figures.

“One of our agency’s ongoing goals is to find new ways to encourage individuals to join the labor force, including those we refer to as ‘sideliners’ who were previously employed yet have not returned to work and are not actively seeking employment,” stated S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey. “Dr. Grady mentioned how mobility in the workforce keeps our job market strong statewide, but these sideliners can have an even greater positive influence on hire rates if they choose to reenter the workforce. We will continue to focus our efforts on studying sideliners and working with other agencies to help facilitate their return to employment. Interested members of the press can also learn more about our agency’s Rural Initiatives to increase hire rates and job retention in our most underserved communities here.”

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released new state-level Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) data for December 2022, where South Carolina businesses reported 187,000 job openings.(Data table obtained from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce's website)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

