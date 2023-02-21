SkyView
Suspect arrested after barricading himself inside Blythewood home

Deputies are asking residents to avoid the area of Blackhawk Court and Feather Run Court in...
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the barricaded suspect has been arrested.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Deputies are asking residents to avoid the area of Blackhawk Court and Feather Run Court in Blythewood.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department Special Response Team (SRT) is assisting the Fugitive Task Force with a barricaded suspect in the area.

Deputies were attempting to arrest two individuals for criminal warrants when one individual barricaded himself inside a home.

The other suspect was taken into custody without any incident.

