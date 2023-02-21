Sumter police investigating shooting at East Wesmark Blvd bar

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Sumter Police Department says a man with a shotgun walked into a bar on Sunday, Feb. 19, and fired shots.

The shooting took place around 1 a.m. at Brewers Bar & Grill on East Wesmark Blvd.

According to police, a man walked into the bar with a shotgun and began shooting.

Witnesses at the scene say the man left in an older model green Toyota Corolla heading towards Broad Street and East Wesmark Blvd.

Officers say when they arrived on the scene they found people leaving the parking lot.

Witnesses told officers a man was bleeding from his head in the back lot.

EMS was called to the scene after the victim was found bleeding from the front side of his head and from one ear.

After searching the parking lot, officials only found one red Winchester 12 gauge casing under the driver’s side of a vehicle.

Officers reached out to the witness who called in the incident, and she stated she saw a black male with short blonde hair, saying “you’re not going to touch me”.

The woman stated she saw the man then retrieve a shotgun from a green Toyota Corolla in the parking lot and start to walk back toward the front of the business.

She said about 5 or 6 shots could be heard after he walked back inside.

