South Carolina watershed in multi million climate change project

USDA logo
USDA logo(Associated Press)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A nearly $50 million investment to combat climate change is targeting a South Carolina watershed.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday the $48.6 million investment through the Joint Chiefs’ Landscape Restoration Partnership. The projects mitigate wildfire risk, improve water quality, restore ecosystems, and contribute to the organization’s overall efforts to stop climate change.

For 2023 the USDA Forest Service and Natural Resources Conservation Service has 14 new projects to improve forest health. The USDA said the projects have a three-year timetable to provide thinning, hazardous fuel treatments, fire breaks, and other systems to meet forestry challenges.

These projects are being allocated $17.4 million and include:

  • Arizona, Fort Huachuca Sentinel Landscape Phase Two    
  • Arkansas and Oklahoma, Arklahoma Ozark Watershed Restoration    
  • California, Forest Health and Fire Resilient Rural Communities Phase Three   
  • Guam, Making Southern Guam Firewise and Wildfire Resistant    
  • Idaho, South Teton Valley Hazardous Fuels Removal  
  • Illinois, Cross-Boundary Upland Oak Restoration 
  • Montana, Elkhorn Cooperative Management Area  
  • New Jersey, New Jersey Pine Barrens Restoration 
  • North Dakota, Badlands Restoration Phase Two 
  • Oregon, North Wasco All Lands
  • Oregon, Southern Blues Restoration 
  • Pennsylvania, Allegheny Plateau Habitat Restoration 
  • South Carolina, Piedmont Watershed Restoration   
  • Wisconsin, Northeast Wisconsin Forestry and Wildlife Partnership

