South Carolina celebrates second annual HBCU Day at the State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday marked the second Historically Black Colleges and Universities Day in South Carolina.

Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill into law in 2022 that established the day for the Palmetto State. It is now celebrated annually on the third Tuesday of every February.

Students and leaders from across the state’s HBCUs joined alums in the legislature at the State House for the occasion. Attendees marked the history and contribution of HBCUs to South Carolina.

Rep. Ivory Thigpen (D) said, “We were a leader in not only founding HBCUs but training our people that they might be leaders, not just of today but of tomorrow.”

HBCU students were also recognized by lawmakers on the House and Senate floors during the sessions Tuesday.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.