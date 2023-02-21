SkyView
South Carolina celebrates second annual HBCU Day at the State House

Rep. Ivory Thigpen (D) said, "We were a leader in not only founding HBCUs but training our people that they might be leaders, not just of today but of tomorrow."(WIS News 10)
By Mary Green and WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday marked the second Historically Black Colleges and Universities Day in South Carolina.

Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill into law in 2022 that established the day for the Palmetto State. It is now celebrated annually on the third Tuesday of every February.

Students and leaders from across the state’s HBCUs joined alums in the legislature at the State House for the occasion. Attendees marked the history and contribution of HBCUs to South Carolina.

Rep. Ivory Thigpen (D) said, “We were a leader in not only founding HBCUs but training our people that they might be leaders, not just of today but of tomorrow.”

HBCU students were also recognized by lawmakers on the House and Senate floors during the sessions Tuesday.

Next week on Awareness
Awareness: 18th annual Black History Parade and Festival
FIRST ALERT WEATHER MIDDAY 02/21/2023
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics releases updated Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey
