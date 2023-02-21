Soda City Live: United for Veterans, Fairways to Freedom

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - United for Veterans is a way for WIS to continue to support our local military community. In Partnership with the initiative-we are working with veteran-operated non-profit “Range Fore Hope” once again- to help them to fund their mission to help active duty members, veterans, and their families through “Fairways to Freedom”.

