Soda City Live: Taste of Lake Murray

Taste of Lake Murray
Taste of Lake Murray(Soda City Live)
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- The Taste of Lake Murray returns this year with food and entertainment.

Attendees will have a chance to vote for their favorite Chef to represent Team Lake Murray at the World Food Championship.

This “Party with a purpose” is the sole fundraiser for the annual 4th of July celebration on Lake Murray.

Taste of Lake Murray will take place at the Double Tree by Hilton in Columbia, on Thursday, March 2nd at 6 p.m.

Early bird tickets are $75 and $100 closer to the event.

For tickets and more information, click here.

