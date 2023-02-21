SkyView
Soda City Live: Offering hope to those with eating disorders

The 10th annual South Carolina Neda Walk at USC will be this Saturday, February 25. It leads...
The 10th annual South Carolina Neda Walk at USC will be this Saturday, February 25. It leads into NEDA Awareness Week.
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The 10th annual South Carolina Neda Walk at USC will be this Saturday, February 25. It leads into NEDA Awareness Week. NEDA stands for National Eating Disorders Association. The walk this weekend is also a time you can learn about the Caregiver Connections group.

28.8 million Americans will suffer from an eating disorder at some point in their lives. While no one knows for sure what causes eating disorders, a growing consensus suggests that it is a range of biological, psychological, and sociocultural factors.

Karen McMullen and Margaret Yeakel are the coordinators of the Columbia SC NEDA Walk. They also are co-leaders of Caregivers Connections in South Carolina. Karen organized the first Columbia NEDA Walk which was also the first NEDA Walk in South Carolina. This is her tenth year organizing this event which is quite a milestone. Karen has also been heavily involved with other walks in Clemson, Greenville, Spartanburg, and Charleston. She and Margaret are strong advocates for those facing the challenges of an eating disorder from the earliest stages of diagnosis and treatment through robust recovery.

The 10th annual South Carolina Neda Walk at USC will be this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Check-in is at 10 a.m. The walk begins at 11 a.m. Meet at the Russell House. That’s at 1400 Green Street on USC’s campus. Register at https://nedawalk.org/columbiaSC2023.

Registration is free. Money donated will go to fund the group’s programs.

The NEDA Walk on Clemson’s campus is the following Saturday, March 4. Register at https://nedawalk.org/clemson2023.

There is a National Eating Disorders Helpline. That number is 1-800-931-2237. Learn more about eating disorders at https://www.nationaleatingdisorders.org/eatingdisordersawarenessweek.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

