SLED: Man charged after multi-county chase, exchanging gunfire with troopers

(Live 5/File)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – State Law Enforcement Division has released details including the identity of the suspect involved in a shooting with a South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers Monday morning.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Trooper, suspect fired shots in Dillon County following two-county chase, SCHP confirms

SCHP troopers made attempts to stop Tyquan Raheem Bellamy, 29, for speeding on Highway 76 in Marion County. Bellamy did not stop and the chase led troopers into Dillon County where Bellamy and the troopers exchange gunfire.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Bellamy was taken into custody in the Greenwood Park area near Marion, and was transported back to Dillon County.

During the search for the person, Latta Schools was put on a modified lockdown, according to Superintendent George Liebenrood. A modified lockdown means that all students were kept inside, and no activities were taken place outside of the building. He added that even though the situation was happening a couple of miles away, he wanted to make sure that all students were safe. Liebenrood also said that a school resource officer was positioned at the main office.

He will face charges for attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, pointing and presenting a firearm, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Renee Wunderlich, the spokesperson for SLED, said that details are very limited at this point and it’s early in the investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

