Police arrest Orangeburg male in connection to recent school break-ins

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg man was arrested and charged in connection to recent school break-ins, police say.

According to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, 27-year-old Tiberias Drayton was charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of malicious injury to repeal property, and one count of petit larceny.

Deputies say the charges stem from break-ins at Edisto High School on Feb. 9 and Carver-Edisto Middle School on Feb. 13. School officials at Carver-Edisto reported cell phones and a small amount of cash missing at the time of the burglary and nearly $7,000 in damages.

At the time of the school burglaries, Drayton was out on a personal recognizance bond for allegedly burglarizing a local Dollar General in September 2022, say deputies.

Currently, deputies say Drayton received a $100,000 cash or surety bond for the two recent burglaries.

Previous Coverage

Deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) are searching for a male in connection to a break-in at Edisto High School.

According to a press release, investigators found several windows broken at the RM Foster Road campus, while responding to a call from the school on Thursday, Feb. 9.

During the investigation staff members said $50 or less in cash was taken from one area.

Aside from surveillance camera photos, forensic evidence was recovered.

“We’re looking to identify this individual who did more damage to the building than anything he stole,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said, “If anyone knows who he is, please give us a call.”

The damage to the school is said to be estimated to be around $300.

