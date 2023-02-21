SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Police arrest Orangeburg male in connection to recent school break-ins

Deputies say 27-year-old Tiberias Drayton was charged with two counts of first-degree...
Deputies say 27-year-old Tiberias Drayton was charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of malicious injury to repeal property, and one count of petty larceny.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg man was arrested and charged in connection to recent school break-ins, police say.

According to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, 27-year-old Tiberias Drayton was charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of malicious injury to repeal property, and one count of petit larceny.

Deputies say the charges stem from break-ins at Edisto High School on Feb. 9 and Carver-Edisto Middle School on Feb. 13. School officials at Carver-Edisto reported cell phones and a small amount of cash missing at the time of the burglary and nearly $7,000 in damages.

At the time of the school burglaries, Drayton was out on a personal recognizance bond for allegedly burglarizing a local Dollar General in September 2022, say deputies.

Currently, deputies say Drayton received a $100,000 cash or surety bond for the two recent burglaries.

Previous Coverage

Deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) are searching for a male in connection to a break-in at Edisto High School.

According to a press release, investigators found several windows broken at the RM Foster Road campus, while responding to a call from the school on Thursday, Feb. 9.

During the investigation staff members said $50 or less in cash was taken from one area.

Aside from surveillance camera photos, forensic evidence was recovered.

“We’re looking to identify this individual who did more damage to the building than anything he stole,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said, “If anyone knows who he is, please give us a call.”

The damage to the school is said to be estimated to be around $300.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Airlines has announced the start of a new nonstop route from Columbia Metropolitan...
American Airlines announces new nonstop service from Columbia to Chicago
The first witness the defense called was Alex's oldest son Buster Murdaugh.
Day 21: Buster Murdaugh takes the stand in father’s trial
Columbia Water advises residents living in certain areas of Richland County to boil their water...
Water boil advisory for Richland County
Deputies are searching for Byron Pringle after he escaped from a deputy while being taken to...
RCSD seeks public help locating suspect who escaped custody
Alexandria Borys was killed in the Irmo Kroger parking lot on Valentine's Day.
Mother shot and killed in Kroger parking lot: ‘She didn’t deserve to die’

Latest News

An emotional Alex Murdaugh, left, listens as his son, Buster Murdaugh, right, describes...
BLOG: Day 21: Buster Murdaugh takes stand in murder trial
Sumter County coroner identifies victim of a collision on E Brewington Road.
Coroner IDs victim of Sumter County collision
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Near record highs for Wednesday and Thursday
Officers in Sumter are investigating a shooting at a bar after witness calls in the incident.
Sumter police investigating shooting at East Wesmark Blvd bar