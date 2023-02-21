SkyView
WATCH: Murdaugh murder trial enters day 21, Buster on the stand

By Nevin Smith, Greg Adaline and Nick Neville
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Alex Murdaugh trial entered into its 21st day Tuesday morning. The defense picked up their case after a long weekend. Tuesday opened with Judge Clifton Newman informing the court that one of the jurors is sick.

The first person testifying Tuesday is Buster Murdaugh, Alex’s surviving son.

After multiple weeks, the prosecution rested its case on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Evidence over the course of the trial has included new body camera footage, interviews, cell phone records, and social media videos created by Murdaugh’s son Paul.

The final day for the prosecution included testimony about Murdaugh’s OnStar data and GPS from SLED Agent Peter Rudofski.

Court is scheduled to resume at 9:30 a.m. WIS will live stream on our website and social media platforms, including YouTube.

WANT TO CATCH UP ON THE TRIAL FROM THE BEGINNING? CLICK THE LINK HERE.

