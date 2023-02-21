Man arrested in connection with Camden home invasion

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - The Camden Police Department reports a man has been arrested in connection with a Camden area home invasion.

Officers said 57-year-old Troy Douglas Jenkins, was arrested after a reported home invasion at a house between Broad Street and Lyttleton Street.

Detectives said officers received a call about the invasion around 12:50 p.m. on Feb. 19, officers then went to the location where the invasion was reported and met with victims. Detectives added police also got a description of the suspect during that time.

Jenkins was found and arrested a short distance away from where the invasion allegedly happened according to investigators.

“The Camden Police Department takes crimes against our residents very seriously, and I commend the officers involved for their quick and professional response,” said Camden Interim Chief of Police Darren Norris. “I would also to thank the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this case. Our agencies remain committed to keeping the Camden community safe.”

Jenkins is being charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and battery, armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center.

