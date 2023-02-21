SkyView
Lovers in parked car attacked by gunmen during intimate moment

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.(MGN)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia couple was attacked by gunmen Monday evening outside the County Inn and Suites on Piney Grove Rd.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting that happened at around 7:30 p.m. An incident report indicated a woman and her boyfriend were shot at multiple times.

She told investigators that she’d been staying at the hotel and her boyfriend was visiting her. While the two were in an ‘intimate’ moment in a car, an unknown sedan, and SUV pulled behind them according to the report.

Two men approached the vehicle and ordered them to get out of the car. The report says multiple shots were fired into the car, striking the man inside. The man was injured in the incident but his injuries are not life-threatening.

LCSO says they haven’t finished interviewing the man due to his injuries. The woman told deputies she did not know the gunmen. It is not currently known what connection the man may have had to the attackers.

Investigators found multiple shells, bullet holes, and broken glass at the scene.

WIS will update this story as we learn more.

