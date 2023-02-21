SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

‘Inappropriate’ quiz given to Greenville Co. students, district confirms

Generic image of student taking a test. (MGN/Pixabay)
Generic image of student taking a test. (MGN/Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)
By Freeman Stoddard and Amanda Shaw
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools announced that officials are investigating after students in a psychology class at Travelers Rest High School were given a quiz that contained “inappropriate questions.”

Multiple people reached out to FOX Carolina about the incident. A parent sent screenshots of the quiz, which included questions about sexual relationships and sexual values involving people of different races.

District officials said the quiz was called the “Implicit Association Test” and came from a nonprofit organization, but they determined it was not age-appropriate. The link to the assignment was removed Tuesday.

The district released the following statement:

“On Friday, a Travelers Rest High School psychology class was assigned a quiz called the Implicit Association Test from a nonprofit organization that was not age-appropriate and contained inappropriate questions that are not in-line with the district’s instructional curriculum guidelines. The link to the assignment has been removed and will not be used in any class moving forward. The district and the school’s administration are in the process of fully investigating the matter.”

Director of Media Relations, Tim Waller

The parent’s screenshots indicate the quiz came from Project Implicit, which is a nonprofit with a mission “to educate the public about bias and to provide a ‘virtual laboratory’ for collecting data on the internet.” Project Implicit was founded by scientists from Harvard University, the University of Washington, and the University of Virginia.

The organization offers Implicit Association Tests on a number of topics including race, weight, gender, age, and religion. The Project Implicit website says it is designed for adults, ages 18 or older.

The district’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first witness the defense called was Alex's oldest son Buster Murdaugh.
Day 21: Buster Murdaugh takes the stand in father’s trial
American Airlines has announced the start of a new nonstop route from Columbia Metropolitan...
American Airlines announces new nonstop service from Columbia to Chicago
Deputies are searching for Byron Pringle after he escaped from a deputy while being taken to...
RCSD seeks public help locating suspect who escaped custody
Columbia Water advises residents living in certain areas of Richland County to boil their water...
Water boil advisory for Richland County
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Lovers in parked car attacked by gunmen during intimate moment

Latest News

VP Kamala Harris expected to visit Columbia to discuss internet access
VP Kamala Harris expected to visit Columbia to discuss internet access
HBCU Day at the SC State House
HBCU Day at the SC State House
DHEC monitoring dam break in Lower Richland County
DHEC monitoring dam break in Lower Richland County
Cola-Fire DHEC and SCDOT are monitoring water levels at a small pond near Mount Elon Church Road.
Breached dam in Lower Richland County raises concerns for homeowners
State and city records spanning the east coast show how a landlord company arrived in Richland...
Unlicensed landlord company got its S.C. start last April with wealthy filer