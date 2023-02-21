I-26 “slow” lane closed due to truck accident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday morning a “slow” lane closure on I-26 East at mile marker 85.

Police say traffic is reduced back to mile marker 82 AED due to a truck accident that resulted in a fuel spill.

Authorities recommend drivers to get on East at Little Mountain to avoid the traffic.

