Fire department monitoring water levels in Lower Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cola-Fire said firefighters have cleared the area after SCDHEC determined conditions around the dam should remain steady overnight.

State officials will return to the area tomorrow to do more evaluations.

Cola-Fire DHEC and SCDOT are monitoring water levels at a small pond near Mount Elon Church Road. (Columbia-Richland Fire Department)

Previous Coverage:

Third-shift crews with the Columbia-Richland Fire Department are monitoring water levels in Lower Richland County after a nearby pond dam was compromised earlier this evening.

Cola-Fire is working with SCDOT Midlands and SCDHEC to evaluate the runoff from a small pond near Mount Elon Church Road.

Firefighters say so far nearby swamps have been able to handle the extra water and no evacuations are necessary.

RIGHT NOW: @ColaFire 3rd Shift crews in Lower Richland County are monitoring water levels in areas near Mount Elon Church Road after a nearby pond dam was compromised earlier this evening. pic.twitter.com/QInuNicGSv — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) February 21, 2023

Residents in the area may notice a high presence of first responders in the area for the next couple of hours.

