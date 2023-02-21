SkyView
Enfamil maker recalls potentially contaminated baby formula

Reckitt has recalled two batches of its ProSobee baby formula for possible bacteria...
Reckitt has recalled two batches of its ProSobee baby formula for possible bacteria contamination.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(CNN) - Enfamil-maker Reckitt has voluntarily recalled two batches of its ProSobee baby formula.

The company says it is recalling the 12.9-ounce cans out of an abundance of caution because bacteria may have contaminated the formula.

The recall affects 145,000 cans distributed nationwide in the U.S., including Guam and Puerto Rico.

So far, there is no evidence the bacteria made its way into the formula and there are no reports of illness.

The formula was made between August and September 2022 and has an expiration date of March 1, 2024.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

