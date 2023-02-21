Coroner IDs victim of Sumter County collision

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County Coroner, Robbie Baker has announced the name of the victim after a motor vehicle collision in Sumter County.

The collision occurred at the intersection of E Brewington Road and Eastern School Road around 2 p.m. on Feb. 21.

Harley Trimnal III, 77, of Kingsbury Drive, Sumter, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His death is still currently under investigation and an autopsy is scheduled for later this week at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

