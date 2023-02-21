SkyView
Coroner IDs victim of Sumter County collision

Sumter County coroner identifies victim of a collision on E Brewington Road.
Sumter County coroner identifies victim of a collision on E Brewington Road.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County Coroner, Robbie Baker has announced the name of the victim after a motor vehicle collision in Sumter County.

The collision occurred at the intersection of E Brewington Road and Eastern School Road around 2 p.m. on Feb. 21.

Harley Trimnal III, 77, of Kingsbury Drive, Sumter, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His death is still currently under investigation and an autopsy is scheduled for later this week at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

