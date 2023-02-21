SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Chapin police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

The Chapin Police Departmetn is searching for missing 14-year-old Dayana Faviola Ramirez.
The Chapin Police Departmetn is searching for missing 14-year-old Dayana Faviola Ramirez.(Chapin Police Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPIN S.C. (WIS) - The Chapin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing teenage girl.

Detectives said they are looking for 14-year-old Dayana Faviola Ramirez. She is 5′6″ and weighs 160 lbs. Ramirez has black hair and brown eyes.

If you recognize Dayana, know where she is, or have any information about her, please contact the Chapin Police Department at 803-345-6443.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Airlines has announced the start of a new nonstop route from Columbia Metropolitan...
American Airlines announces new nonstop service from Columbia to Chicago
Columbia Water advises residents living in certain areas of Richland County to boil their water...
Water boil advisory for Richland County
Deputies are searching for Byron Pringle after he escaped from a deputy while being taken to...
RCSD seeks public help locating suspect who escaped custody
Alexandria Borys was killed in the Irmo Kroger parking lot on Valentine's Day.
Mother shot and killed in Kroger parking lot: ‘She didn’t deserve to die’
Quanisha Manago was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to...
Woman had $180K worth of cocaine shipped to home, sheriff says

Latest News

Man arrested in connection with Camden area home invasion.
Man arrested in connection with Camden home invasion
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Record breaking temperatures are possible over the next few days
Defense attorney Jim Griffin, defendant Alex Murdaugh and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian...
Day 21: Defense to continue its case in Murdaugh murder trial
Cola-Fire DHEC and SCDOT are monitoring water levels at a small pond near Mount Elon Church Road.
Fire department monitoring water levels in Lower Richland County