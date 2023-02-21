Chapin police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

CHAPIN S.C. (WIS) - The Chapin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing teenage girl.

Detectives said they are looking for 14-year-old Dayana Faviola Ramirez. She is 5′6″ and weighs 160 lbs. Ramirez has black hair and brown eyes.

If you recognize Dayana, know where she is, or have any information about her, please contact the Chapin Police Department at 803-345-6443.

