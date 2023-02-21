SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Black History Spotlight Podcast: Music & Entertainment

ROY BENTON & BROOK BENTON
ROY BENTON & BROOK BENTON(WMBF)
By Derrion Henderson
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The smooth, raspy voice of legendary singer Brook Benton still lives on.

His vocals are known worldwide, but his key was crafted in the choir in Camden, South Carolina.

Popular Black artists like Sam Cooke rocked the charts, but Benton held his own with hits like “I’ll Take Care Of You” and “You Were Gone.” Both songs, which are now sampled in number 1 records “Take Care” and “Jimmy Cooks” by Rihanna, Drake, and 21 Savage.

Benton’s records have stood the test of time, but none compared to his signature record “A Rainy Night in Georgia.” That ballad is now performed by his grandson, Roy Benton, at Asher Theatre in Myrtle Beach.

Rou Benton belts out the passionate lyrics of his grandfather, emulating the deep vocals, accompanied by an orchestral arrangement.

Benton keeps his grandfather’s name and legacy alive at Asher Theatre in Myrtle Beach. It’s an honor he holds near to his heart and shares in our ‘Bridging the Gap’ podcast.

WATCH THE FULL PODCAST BELOW:

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first witness the defense called was Alex's oldest son Buster Murdaugh.
Day 21: Buster Murdaugh takes the stand in father’s trial
American Airlines has announced the start of a new nonstop route from Columbia Metropolitan...
American Airlines announces new nonstop service from Columbia to Chicago
Deputies are searching for Byron Pringle after he escaped from a deputy while being taken to...
RCSD seeks public help locating suspect who escaped custody
Columbia Water advises residents living in certain areas of Richland County to boil their water...
Water boil advisory for Richland County
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Lovers in parked car attacked by gunmen during intimate moment

Latest News

HBCU Day at the SC State House
HBCU Day at the SC State House
Awareness: Cecil Williams, Renowned Civil Rights Photographer
Awareness Cecil Williams, Renowned Civil Rights Photographer 
Laptop connected to wifi
Governor McMaster Congressman Clyburn announce “GetConnectSC” campaign
Columbia Water advises residents living in certain areas of Richland County to boil their water...
Water boil advisory for Richland County
American Airlines has announced the start of a new nonstop route from Columbia Metropolitan...
American Airlines announces new nonstop service from Columbia to Chicago