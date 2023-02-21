Awareness Cecil Williams, Renowned Civil Rights Photographer

All month long on Awareness we are highlighting Black history makers across the Midlands. Kicking off our series this week, is Orangeburg native and renowned photographer Cecil Williams. For decades, Cecil Williams has compiled one of the largest collections of Civil Rights events by any photographer in the country.

All month long on Awareness, we are highlighting Black history makers across the Midlands. Kicking off our series this week, is Orangeburg native and renowned photographer Cecil Williams. For decades, Cecil Williams has compiled one of the largest collections of Civil Rights events by any photographer in the country. He’s the founder of South Carolina’s first and only Civil Rights museum which highlights a number of historic images he’s captured including the Briggs versus Elliott case in Clarendon County where petitioners lit the torch to end segregation in schools across the country, the Orangeburg Massacre and he even holds the title as President John F. Kennedy’s favorite cameraman. During this segment, Williams discusses capturing those historic moments, his favorite moment he’s captured and growing up in the segregated south.

We are continuing our conversation with Civil Rights photographer Cecil Williams who is the founder of South Carolina’s first and only Civil Rights Museum located in Orangeburg. The museum is an immersive view of a one-of-a-kind civil rights museum exclusively featuring South Carolina civil rights events. Visitors will have an interactive experience with each and every exhibit and every room. The museum is located at 1865 Lake Drive in Orangeburg. For more details about the museum, click here.

