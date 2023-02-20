SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Woman had $180K worth of cocaine shipped to SC home, sheriff says

Quanisha Manago was arrested, and warrants charging her with Trafficking Cocaine over 400 Grams...
Quanisha Manago was arrested, and warrants charging her with Trafficking Cocaine over 400 Grams and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana were served on her at the detention center.(Lancaster Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERSHAW, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina woman was arrested after deputies said she tried to have three kilos of cocaine shipped to her home.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said investigators received information about a parcel of cocaine being delivered on Feb. 13 to a home on West Richland Street. With the help of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Homeland Security, officials intercepted the package.

Deputies said it contained two large bricks of compressed powder, weighing more than six and a half pounds. Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile estimated the street value of the cocaine was more than $180,000.

The package was addressed to 28-year-old Quanisha Manago, deputies said.

An undercover agent delivered the parcel and deputies said Manago took the cocaine, put it in the back of a 2012 Ford Focus and started to get behind the wheel of the car. Manago was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

“This was a lot of cocaine, and thanks to all who participated it will never hit the street,” Faile said.

Officials are continuing to investigate the case, including the source of the cocaine which was shipped from a location outside of the continental U.S.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Midlands Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria Borys was killed in the Irmo Kroger parking lot on Valentine's Day.
Mother shot and killed in Kroger parking lot: ‘She didn’t deserve to die’
Columbia Water laboratory staff advises residents of Coatesworth Subdivision, Fork Ave, St...
Water boil advisory for Lexington County residents repealed
In this Aug. 11, 2014 file photo, actor Tom Sizemore arrives at the premiere of "The...
Tom Sizemore in critical condition after brain aneurysm
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott won a civil lawsuit alleging deputy misconduct against...
Sheriff Lott wins civil trial regarding alleged deputy misconduct
23-year-old Christina Harrison from Columbia shot and killed another woman.
Woman shot dead in Irmo Kroger parking lot after an argument, police say

Latest News

Columbia beauty salon finalist in North American Hair Awards
Soda City Live: Prolific Styles of Art Beauty and Barber Salon finalist for North American Hair Awar
Clemson University launching nation's first Bachelor's degree in automotive engineering.
Clemson University to launch nation’s first Bachelor of Science program in automotive engineering
Following President Biden’s visit to Ukraine, Senator Lindsey Graham made a statement urging a...
Senator Graham’s statement on Biden’s visit to Ukraine
South Carolina’s No. 1 run in women’s Top 25 hits 35 weeks
FIRST ALERT WEATHER MIDDAY 02/20/2023
FIRST ALERT WEATHER MIDDAY 02/20/2023