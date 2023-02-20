One arrested after 6 pounds of cocaine was intercepted before delivered to Kershaw Co. home

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A woman has been charged in connection with the seizure of 6.645 pounds of suspected Cocaine reports the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said multiple agencies set up a controlled delivery of a substance to a house at the 400 block of West Richland Street in Kershaw, on Monday, Feb. 13. The delivery led to the arrest of 28-year-old Quanisha Lashay Manago said investigators.

Agents with the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Narcotics Task Force received information that a package containing cocaine was being shipped from a place outside the continental United States to the Kershaw address according to detectives.

The agents worked with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the United States Postal Inspection Service, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) to gather more information about the package.

Investigators said the package was intercepted and tested. It contained two large bricks of compromised powder said detectives.

On Monday afternoon, the package was sent to Manago via a controlled delivery set up by detectives. Agents of various agencies observed the delivery, and members of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) were on standby in the area.

Manago and another adult female were present when the package was delivered said investigators.

Manago accepted the package from the undercover delivery agent in the yard of the house, put it into the back seat of a 2012 Ford Focus in the yard, and started to get behind the wheel of the vehicle.

The other woman went into the passenger seat of the vehicle. Agents then moved in and both were detained without incident.

Deputies searched Manago’s residence, finding a small amount of suspected marijuana. The other adult woman who was with Manago was not charged with any crime and was released according to deputies.

“This operation illustrates how effective information sharing and cooperation among law enforcement agencies is,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “Within a few short days, the information was received, an operations plan was created, and the operation was carried out flawlessly with the participation of lots of officers from multiple agencies. The weight of this Cocaine was 3,014 grams, and Cocaine sells for about $60.00 a gram, making the street value of this parcel over $180,000.00. This was a lot of Cocaine, and thanks to all who participated it will never hit the street. The case is not over, and law enforcement continues to investigate both ends of this shipment.”

Manago is being charged with trafficking cocaine over 400 grams and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. She appeared before a magistrate Tuesday morning where her bond was denied. She is being held at the Lancaster County Detention Center.

If you have any information regarding this case or other cases, you are encouraged to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers online or by phone at 888-CRIME-SC.

