Water boil advisory for Richland County

Columbia Water advises residents living in certain areas of Richland County to boil their water...
Columbia Water advises residents living in certain areas of Richland County to boil their water due to an 8″ six-inch water main break.(WIS)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Water advised residents living in certain areas of Richland County on Monday to boil their water due to an 8″ six-inch water main break.

According to a press release, residents living on Makeway Drive from Earlwood Drive to Westbury Drive should boil their water for at least a minute prior to using it.

Laboratory staff from Columbia water say the water main break could result in bacterial contamination.

Residents living near the affected areas who have lost their water and/or water pressure are also advised to boil their water.

Columbia Water says they are presently working to correct the problem.

Residents with questions on the advisory are asked to contact the City of Columbia Customer Care Center at 545-3300.

