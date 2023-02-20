South Carolina’s No. 1 run in women’s Top 25 hits 35 weeks

(AP) - South Carolina remained No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll after topping Mississippi in overtime on Sunday.

The Gamecocks have been No. 1 for 35 straight weeks, the third-longest streak of all time.

They received 27 of the 28 first-place votes from the national media panel, marking the first time all season they weren’t a unanimous choice. Indiana got the other first-place vote and stayed second in the poll.

The Hoosiers have won 14 consecutive games and are 9-0 against AP Top 25 teams this season — the most wins against ranked opponents of any team in the country. Stanford, UConn and LSU round out the top five teams.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.