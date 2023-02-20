Soda City Live: Midlands Pastor to Be Consecrated as Bishop with Banquet Featuring Bishop T.D. Jakes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kingdom Life Ministries’ Pastor, James Rowson, Jr will be Designated as Bishop.

In honor of his elevation, his church Kingdom Life Ministries and Christian Covenant Fellowship Ministries in which he is a member will host four days of events both at his church in Orangeburg and in Columbia.

Brookland Baptist Church Banquet & Conference Center

March 2nd, 7PM

March 3rd, 7:30 p.m. - “Night of Honor” Banquet

March 4th, noon- Episcopal Consecration

March 5th, 11 a.m. - Sunday Morning Worship

