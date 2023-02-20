Soda City Live: Columbia Salon Named Finalist in North American Hair Awards

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prolific Styles of Art Beauty and Barber Salon not only focuses on hair care and making their clients feel good both on the outside and inside, but they care about the community and that’s just one of the reasons they’ve been selected as one of the finalists for the 34th Annual North American Hair Awards.

The salon is the only black salon featured in their category.

For details about Prolific Styles of Art Beauty and Barber Salon, click here.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100065747492498

For details about the North American Hair Awards, click here.

NAHA 2023 Finalists (probeauty.org)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.