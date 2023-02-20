SkyView
Soda City Live: Columbia Salon Named Finalist in North American Hair Awards

Columbia beauty salon finalist in North American Hair Awards
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prolific Styles of Art Beauty and Barber Salon not only focuses on hair care and making their clients feel good both on the outside and inside, but they care about the community and that’s just one of the reasons they’ve been selected as one of the finalists for the 34th Annual North American Hair Awards.

The salon is the only black salon featured in their category.

For details about Prolific Styles of Art Beauty and Barber Salon, click here.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100065747492498

For details about the North American Hair Awards, click here.

NAHA 2023 Finalists (probeauty.org)

