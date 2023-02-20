Soda City Live: Auntie Karen Foundation Hosts Annual “Legends of ... Concert and Auction with Tribute to Al Jarreau

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For over 20 years, the Auntie Karen Foundation has worked to empower youth through outreach and other initiatives not just in the Midlands, but worldwide.

The Auntie Karen Foundations’ annual Legends of Concert and Auction will be taking place this weekend and will feature a tribute to Al Jarreau.

https://kogercenterforthearts.com/event.php?id=1265

https://www.auntiekaren.org/

