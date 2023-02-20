Soda City Live: Auntie Karen Foundation Hosts Annual “Legends of ... Concert and Auction with Tribute to Al Jarreau
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For over 20 years, the Auntie Karen Foundation has worked to empower youth through outreach and other initiatives not just in the Midlands, but worldwide.
The Auntie Karen Foundations’ annual Legends of Concert and Auction will be taking place this weekend and will feature a tribute to Al Jarreau.
https://kogercenterforthearts.com/event.php?id=1265
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.
Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.