Senator Graham’s statement on Biden’s visit to Ukraine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Following President Biden’s visit to Ukraine, Senator Lindsey Graham made a statement urging a decisive action must be taken regarding Russia’s alleged crimes in Ukraine.

On Monday, Graham said to be pleased with President Biden’s visit with Ukraine’s President Zelensky along with the statements made by Vice President Kamala Harris at the Munich Security Conference.

In the statement, Graham said the U.S. must designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism under U.S. law. Graham said doing so would help ensure any lethal assistance to Russia, provided by China, is devasting to the Chinese economy.

Graham also chided debate about advanced fighter aircraft for Ukraine and instead suggested the U.S. to immediately train Ukraine pilots and maintainers, and send them the advanced fighter jets to help them not only win the war but deter future aggression.

Graham said that the federal government must be doing all we can to allow the victims of the crime against humanity, Ukraine, to defend itself from Putin.

Graham closed his statement by saying “words are powerful, but they must be followed by powerful actions.”

Here is Senator Graham’s full statement:

“I am very pleased that President Biden took the time and effort to visit Ukraine, and meet with President Zelensky. This was the right signal to send at the right time. A presidential visit to Ukraine, along with the statements made by Vice President Harris at the Munich Security Conference that Russia is committing crimes against humanity in Ukraine, are a powerful combination.

“However, for the visits and statements to matter to their fullest extent, decisive action must immediately follow.

“First, we must designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism under U.S. law. That would also help ensure any lethal assistance to Russia, provided by China, is devastating to the Chinese economy. Second, we should stop the debate about advanced fighter aircraft for Ukraine. Instead, we should start immediately training Ukrainian pilots and maintainers, and provide them the advanced fighter jets to not only win this war, but deter future aggression.

“We must be doing all we can to allow the victim of the crime against humanity, Ukraine, to defend itself from the war criminal, Putin.

“Words are powerful, but they must be followed by powerful actions as well.”

