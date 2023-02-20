RCSD seeks public help locating suspect who escaped custody

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help locating a man who escaped custody this afternoon.

Authorities say Byron Pringle was arrested this morning and taken to a nearby hospital because deputies believed he may have taken drugs.

Later in the day staff at Lexington Medical Center notified the department Pringle was being released from the hospital.

When a deputy arrived at the hospital to take him to jail, he ran away. The deputy attempted to pursue the suspect but was injured during the chase.

After a search in the area, deputies have not been able to locate Pringle.

RCSD is asking anyone who may have seen Pringle or has any information on his location to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com .

He was arrested on Monday, Feb. 20, on multiple drug-related charges before he escaped.

