RCSD seeks public help locating suspect who escaped custody

Deputies are searching for Byron Pringle after he escaped from a deputy while being taken to jail.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help locating a man who escaped custody this afternoon.

Authorities say Byron Pringle was arrested this morning and taken to a nearby hospital because deputies believed he may have taken drugs.

Later in the day staff at Lexington Medical Center notified the department Pringle was being released from the hospital.

When a deputy arrived at the hospital to take him to jail, he ran away. The deputy attempted to pursue the suspect but was injured during the chase.

After a search in the area, deputies have not been able to locate Pringle.

RCSD is asking anyone who may have seen Pringle or has any information on his location to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

He was arrested on Monday, Feb. 20, on multiple drug-related charges before he escaped.

