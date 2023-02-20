SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Highs in the 80s are coming midweek!

By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for some warm weather over the next few days, with highs reaching the mid-70s tomorrow, with 80s ahead for Wednesday & Thursday.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

  • Staying mostly dry & mild tonight, but stray showers are possible for Tuesday morning
  • Highs climb to the mid-70s for the afternoon again tomorrow
  • Impressive warmth Wednesday and Thursday as highs top out in the 80s
  • Rain chances return for Friday as temperatures drop towards the start of the weekend

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

A good Tuesday evening my friends! After a warm and pleasant Monday, highs will again reach the mid-70s again tomorrow, but with cloudier skies.

A few morning showers can’t be ruled out tomorrow, but overall the first half of this week will remain on the dry side of things.

Near record warmth expected Wednesday and Thursday as we see temps increase to the low & mid 80s. Winds stay breezy out of the SW with gusts up to 25-30 mph.

A weak cold front slides through the region Friday which is not forecast to bring much in the way of rain. However, showers will be possible later into Friday and also Saturday, as temperatures drop back to the mid-70s and mid-60s respectively.

Sunday will warm up again as sunshine works to break through clouds.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly cloudy skies settle in with lows around 60 or just below.

Tuesday: Peeks of sun into the afternoon with highs in the mid-70s. Slight chance for a few showers in the morning.

Wednesday: More sunshine with some clouds mixing in. Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the mid-80s.

Friday: More clouds than sun with a few stray showers. Highs in the mid-70s.

Saturday: Increasing clouds with temperatures dropping to the mid 60s. Some showers are possible.

Sunday: Highs back to the upper 70s with some breaks of sunshine.

