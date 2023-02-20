SkyView
Clemson University to launch nation’s first Bachelor of Science program in automotive engineering

Clemson University launching nation's first Bachelor's degree in automotive engineering.(Clemson University)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In the ever-changing world of automobiles, Clemson University is launching a Bachelor of Science program in automotive engineering. It will be the first program of its kind in the country.

The degree program will provide students with the tools to become cutting-edge automotive engineers leading the design and manufacture of cars and trucks that are becoming computers on wheels powered by electricity.

“Clemson University will continue to lead the way for automotive engineering,” said President Jim Clements. “We are at the heart of the Southeast’s auto industry, and as South Carolina’s leading provider of engineering talent, Clemson is uniquely positioned to launch the nation’s first Bachelor of Science degree in automotive engineering. Through working in tandem with industry, state and federal partners, we are able to shape the future of mobility and create a robust workforce.”

The program’s creators expect it to launch with as many as 30 students in fall 2023 and grow to over 200 by fall 2027.

