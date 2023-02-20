SkyView
$30,000 Mega Millions ticket sold in Gaston

Residents in Gaston who bought a ticket at a Get N Go, located at 106 S. Carlisle St., should...
Residents in Gaston who bought a ticket at a Get N Go, located at 106 S. Carlisle St., should check their tickets as they may be $30,000 richer.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - Residents in Gaston who bought a ticket at a Get N Go, located at 106 S. Carlisle St., should check their tickets as they may be $30,000 richer.

According to representatives from the S.C. Education Lottery, on Friday, Feb. 17, the ticket holder matched four white ball numbers as well as the gold Megaball number to win $10,000.

Representatives say because the ticket holder purchased the Megaplier option, their winnings tripled to $30,000, missing the winning jackpot by one number.

The Mega Millions numbers were 2, 33, 38, 57 and 70, while the Megaball number was 13.

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the Megaball number are said to be one in 931,001. The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday is an estimated $104 million.

