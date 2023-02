2023 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament to be held in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced a three-year contract with Greenville, SC to host the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Fans will get a chance to see some of their favorite teams in the conference starting Wednesday, March 1 through March 5 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Here’s a look at the tournament matchups:

Date Time (Eastern time) Matchup FIRST ROUND: Wed., March 1 11 a.m. Game 1: Seed #12 vs. Seed #13 Game 2: Seed #11 vs. Seed #14 SECOND ROUND: Thurs., March 2 Noon Game 3: Seed #8 vs. Seed #9 Game 4: Seed #5 vs. Game 1 winner 6 p.m. Game 5: Seed #10 vs. Seed #7 Game 6: Seed #6 vs. Game 2 winner THIRD ROUND: Fri., March 3 Noon Game 7: Seed #1 vs. Game 3 winne Game 8: Seed #4 vs. Game 4 winner 6 p.m. Game 9: Seed #2 vs. Game 5 winner Game 10: Seed #3 vs. Game 6 winner SEMIFINALS: Sat., March 4 4 p.m. Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner FINALS: Sun., March 5 Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner

General admission tickets are available starting at $15 and can be purchased here.

