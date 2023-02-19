SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

South Carolina leads wire-to-wire to beat LSU, 82-73

South Carolina forward Gregory "GG" Jackson II (23) gets jammed up under the basket by LSU...
South Carolina forward Gregory "GG" Jackson II (23) gets jammed up under the basket by LSU forward KJ Williams (12) and guard Adam Miller (44) during an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La.(Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Meechie Johnson and Gregory Jackson II each scored 20 points and South Carolina led the entirety for an 82-73 win over LSU on Saturday.

South Carolina picked up its second road win in its last three games after knocking off Ole Miss 64-61 last week. Each of the Gamecocks’ three Southeastern Conference wins have come on the road.

Jacobi Wright got South Carolina off to a strong start, knocking down 4 of 5 shots from behind the 3-point arc in the first half to score 12 points for a 36-31 halftime lead. The Gamecocks made 15 of 32 3-point attempts and were 25 of 54 from the field with 20 assists.

Johnson made 5 of 9 from long range and collected six assists to lead South Carolina (10-17, 3-11). Jackson made 4 of 10 from distance and grabbed eight rebounds. Wright finished 5 of 9 from distance with a career-high 18 points and Hayden Brown went 7-for-7 from the line to score 16 points and gathered seven rebounds. The Gamecocks were 17 of 18 from the line.

Cam Hayes scored 25 points, collected eight rebounds and four assists for LSU (12-15, 1-13). KJ Williams had 14 points and six boards and Derek Fountain scored 13. The Tigers shot 41.9% from the field, hitting 26 of 62. The Tigers suffered at the foul line making just 14 of 26.

South Carolina hosts No. 1 Alabama Wednesday before traveling to face No. 10 Tennessee Saturday. LSU hosts Vanderbilt Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria Borys was killed in the Irmo Kroger parking lot on Valentine's Day.
Mother shot and killed in Kroger parking lot: ‘She didn’t deserve to die’
Columbia Water laboratory staff advises residents of Coatesworth Subdivision, Fork Ave, St...
Water boil advisory for Lexington County residents repealed
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott won a civil lawsuit alleging deputy misconduct against...
Sheriff Lott wins civil trial regarding alleged deputy misconduct
A Richland County judge orders relocation of a group of north Columbia renters.
Judge orders relocation of group of north Columbia renters by the landlord or the city if necessary
Nephron has been the subject of multiple recalls impacting millions of doses of medication.
West Columbia pharmaceutical company Nephron furloughs employees

Latest News

The Gamecocks take on Ole Miss Rebels.
Undefeated Gamecock women on the road to face Ole Miss
Gamecocks MBB loss game to Vanderbilt on Feb.14, 2023.
Gamecocks men’s basketball takes on LSU Tigers
South Carolina guard Raven Johnson (25) works between Florida guards Myka Perry (1) and Leilani...
Cooke scores 22, No. 1 South Carolina women beat Florida
Benedict football team honored at State House
Benedict football team honored at State House