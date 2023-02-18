Water boil advisory for Lexington County residents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Water advises residents living in certain areas of Lexington County to boil their water after a 6″ six-inch water main break due to planned construction.

According to a press release, residents living in Coatesworth Subdivision, Fork Avenue, St. Andrews Road from Fork Avenue to Thames Valley Road, should boil their water for at least a minute prior to using it.

Laboratory staff from Columbia water say the water main break could result in bacterial contamination.

Residents living near the affected areas who have lost their water and/or water pressure are also advised to boil their water.

Columbia Water says they are presently working to correct the problem.

Residents with questions on the advisory are asked to contact the City of Columbia Customer Care Center at 545-3300.

Boil Water Advisory Coatesworth Subdivision, Fork Ave, St Andrews Rd from Fork Ave to Thames Valley Rd https://t.co/Zo02ES1Zy8 — ColumbiaWater (@ColumbiaSCWater) February 18, 2023

