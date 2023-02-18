SkyView
Undefeated Gamecock women on the road to face Ole Miss

The Gamecocks take on Ole Miss Rebels.
The Gamecocks take on Ole Miss Rebels.(South Carolina Women's basketball)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks open their final regular season road trip with a visit to Ole Miss on Sunday. The Gamecocks and the Rebels meet at 4 p.m. (ET) in Oxford, Miss., at The Pavilion.

The Gamecocks have won the last seven matchups in Oxford.

South Carolina leads the all-time series 28-17 after winning the last 16 meetings and 18 of the 20 meetings since Dawn Staley was named head coach of the Gamecocks.

The Gamecocks defeated Florida on Thursday by a 31-point margin, while the Rebels suffered a nine-point loss to No. 5 LSU.

Sunday’s game will be televised on SEC Network.

