Undefeated Gamecock women on the road to face Ole Miss

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks open their final regular season road trip with a visit to Ole Miss on Sunday. The Gamecocks and the Rebels meet at 4 p.m. (ET) in Oxford, Miss., at The Pavilion.

The Gamecocks have won the last seven matchups in Oxford.

South Carolina leads the all-time series 28-17 after winning the last 16 meetings and 18 of the 20 meetings since Dawn Staley was named head coach of the Gamecocks.

The Gamecocks defeated Florida on Thursday by a 31-point margin, while the Rebels suffered a nine-point loss to No. 5 LSU.

Sunday’s game will be televised on SEC Network.

