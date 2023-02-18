SkyView
Sheriff Lott wins civil trial regarding alleged deputy misconduct

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Office won a civil lawsuit alleging deputy misconduct against Kendrick L. McMillian.

According to a press release, McMillian claimed malicious prosecution and gross negligence during a May 2015 arrest, saying he was unlawfully arrested by deputies while on RCSD property.

After the arrest, McMillian also claimed to have suffered a heat-related injury in the custody of deputies while being taken to jail.

According to the Sheriff’s office, McMillian was seeking $600,000 in damages in his lawsuit.

On Monday, Feb.13, Judge Alison R. Lee ruled in favor of Sheriff Lott after determining that McMillian failed to establish that deputies unlawfully arrested him.

During court, the Sheriff’s office said it was determined that there were insufficient facts to send the issue of gross negligence to a jury.

“I’m grateful to Judge Lee for recognizing the truth in this frivolous lawsuit - that my deputies acted within the scope of their duties,” Sheriff Leon Lott said, “I feel confident that justice was served.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

