SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Judge orders relocation of group of north Columbia renters by the landlord or the city if necessary

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Chris Joseph
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County judge has ordered the ownership company of a north Columbia rental property to relocate its residents while vital repairs are made to the complex.

If it doesn’t, the City of Columbia is required to step in and charge the company for the service.

The apartments are located at 1218 Hyatt Avenue. A group of residents has been living without heat and hot water after city officials responded to a gas leak and arranged for the gas to be cut off earlier this month.

Code enforcers identified a lack of adequate carbon monoxide detectors, rotting structures, and other code violations.

The property is owned by Indigo 52, LLC. Both city officials and tenants told WIS they have struggled to get in contact with the company in the aftermath of the gas leak being cut off.

“Throughout this whole ordeal, we have not heard from Indigo Properties to offer a statement, an apology, anything like that,” Hyatt Avenue resident Terrence Cunningham said.

Cunningham admitted to withholding rent, which puts him at risk of eviction. However, that does not alleviate the landlord’s responsibilities to keep up the property.

City attorneys have filed in the Richland County court, requesting a judge ordered the company to make repairs and provide temporary housing.

Summons by T R on Scribd

Additionally, the city cited the company for operating 39 rental units illegally, without a rental permit.

Those addresses include:

  • 1225 Ashley Avenue
  • 3907-3909 Lamar A venue
  • 4411 Windermere A venue
  • 4514 Colonial Drive
  • 4917 Norman Street
  • 4918 North Main Street
  • 5200 Randall A venue
  • 5403 Cabot Avenue
  • 5701 North Main Street
  • 5705 North Main Street
  • 1114 Oakland A venue
  • 920 Rosedale Avenue
  • 933 Jackson Avenue

The city’s legal team asked the judge to order the company to not collect rent nor move to evict tenants from the units until the necessary documentation is obtained.

On Thursday, a Richland County judge issued the relocation order and set a Feb. 27, court date to address the permitting and other issues.

Order by T R on Scribd

WIS spoke with two residents at Hyatt Avenue who said they were not aware of the order until WIS presented them with it.

“I’m glad that you came and told us about it because otherwise, we’d be sitting in the dark. Wouldn’t know nothing,” resident Cynthia Joyner said.

The court documents show the city has been in contact with Mary Twitty, who described herself as “the owner’s representative.”

Twitty is scheduled to be in court on March 1, for a series of code violations related to the Hyatt Avenue property.

WIS’ attempts to contact her today were unsuccessful.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria Borys was killed in the Irmo Kroger parking lot on Valentine's Day.
Mother shot and killed in Kroger parking lot: ‘She didn’t deserve to die’
DJJ security left a teacher alone with juveniles and tools despite pleas, attack followed
DJJ security left a teacher alone with juveniles and tools despite pleas, attack followed
State to resume case after judge’s reversal on Murdaugh shooting.
State enters evidence in Murdaugh murder trial of defendant lying about September 2021 roadside shooting
23-year-old Christina Harrison from Columbia shot and killed another woman.
Woman shot dead in Irmo Kroger parking lot after an argument, police say
Crash on I-126 East.
Crash on S.C. highway causing traffic delays

Latest News

SC lawmakers at the State House are considering an open-enrollment bill.
Open-enrollment bill would allow students to attend any public school across S.C.
Murdaugh murder trial: New data tracks Murdaugh’s vehicle on the night of the killings
Murdaugh murder trial: New data tracks Murdaugh’s vehicle on night of killings
Residents living without heat, hot water, or stoves
Residents living without heat, hot water or stoves
Bill to promote open enrollment at public schools
Bill promotes open enrollment at public schools