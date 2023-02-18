Gamecocks men’s basketball takes on LSU Tigers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Saturday, Feb. 18, the Gamecocks take on the Tigers at 1 p.m. in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The Gamecocks are going into the game after a loss to Vanderbilt on Tuesday.

Before the game, the team won its match last Saturday, Feb.11, against Ole Miss by three points.

LSU heads into the game on a 13-game losing streak.

Both teams are meeting for the first time in conference play this season.

The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

