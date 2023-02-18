SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

‘Above and beyond’: Injured child carried home by concerned crossing guard

FILE - A crossing guard in Wisconsin helped get an injured student home this week.
FILE - A crossing guard in Wisconsin helped get an injured student home this week.(File | SDI Productions via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEKOOSA, Wis. (Gray News) - Police in Wisconsin are recognizing a worker for helping keep school students safe in the community.

The Nekoosa Police Department said a school crossing guard recently went above and beyond by carrying an injured student home after school.

According to the department, a kindergarten student injured their ankle while walking home from Humke Elementary School. The injury was so bad that the student was unable to continue to walk.

Marilyn, a crossing guard, noticed that the girl did not come to the intersection, as usual, that afternoon. She said she became concerned and headed toward the school to see if the girl was still coming.

The crossing guard reportedly ended up finding the student on the sidewalk, unable to walk. So, she scooped the girl up and took her home to her parents, who were very grateful.

The police department said it is truly proud of Marilyn and the other dedicated crossing guards in the community for keeping children safe.

“Way to go Marilyn for going above and beyond,” the department shared.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria Borys was killed in the Irmo Kroger parking lot on Valentine's Day.
Mother shot and killed in Kroger parking lot: ‘She didn’t deserve to die’
DJJ security left a teacher alone with juveniles and tools despite pleas, attack followed
DJJ security left a teacher alone with juveniles and tools despite pleas, attack followed
23-year-old Christina Harrison from Columbia shot and killed another woman.
Woman shot dead in Irmo Kroger parking lot after an argument, police say
State to resume case after judge’s reversal on Murdaugh shooting.
State enters evidence in Murdaugh murder trial of defendant lying about September 2021 roadside shooting
Nephron has been the subject of multiple recalls impacting millions of doses of medication.
West Columbia pharmaceutical company Nephron furloughs employees

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Donald Trump to visit East Palestine, Ohio, after toxic train derailment, son says
A Richland County judge orders relocation of a group of north Columbia renters.
Judge orders relocation of group of north Columbia renters by the landlord or the city if necessary
Nephron laying off workers
Nephron laying off workers
Jeffrey Abrams, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, ADL Los Angeles, at the...
Hate crimes charged in wounding of 2 Jewish men in LA