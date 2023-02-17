SkyView
West Columbia pharmaceutical company Nephron furloughs employees

Nephron has been the subject of multiple recalls impacting millions of doses of medication.
Nephron has been the subject of multiple recalls impacting millions of doses of medication.(WIS News 10)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A major West Columbia pharmaceutical company said it is furloughing employees.

Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation issued a statement on recent furloughs at the business. The company said,

“Nephron is a company that regards each employee as a member of its family and is grateful for the contributions they make.”

“As a result of business need, management has made the difficult decision to temporarily furlough a number of employees. This does not mean that Nephron is terminating them.”

“They will remain eligible for benefits, subject to plans they have in place with the company. While Nephron management does not know for certain, it anticipates the furlough will last approximately 90 days and will keep impacted employees updated with the latest information throughout the process.”

