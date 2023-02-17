Two men wanted in connection with Sumter storage unit break-ins

SUMTER S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is working to identify two men who allegedly broke into multiple storage units.

Officers said video surveillance from Jan. 31 showed two men entered the Quandry Road location at least two times throughout the night.

Tools, equipment, and auto parts were reported stolen from the units according to detectives.

One of the suspects wore a black shirt, camouflage ball cap, tan pants, white mask, and gloves. The other man was wearing a black shirt, jeans, ball cap, mask, and a long-sleeve white shirt said, investigators.

Law enforcement added both men were riding in a gray Dodge pickup truck pulling a trailer.

Police searching for two suspects who were riding in this Dodge pickup truck. (Sumter Police Department)

If you have any information or can help identify the men, you are encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit an anonymous tip through the P3 tips app.

