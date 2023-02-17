SkyView
Soda City Live: South Carolina Philharmonic to Host Firebirds of a Feather and Inaugural Sensory Friendly Family Concert

Stravinsky’s Song of the Nightingale and The Firebird Suite transforms fairy tales into magnificent compositions that will soar and sweep
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- The South Carolina Philharmonic will host two very special performances this weekend.

They will be feature the fourth concert in their Masterworks Series along with their first ever Sensory Friendly Concert.

These shows will take place at the Koger Center for the Arts this Saturay and Sunday.

For more information, click here.

