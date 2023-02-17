Soda City Live: Richland Library Celebrates Black History Month With Events

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- February is not only Black History month, but Library Lovers Month, and Richland Library is continuing with both themes through to the end.

Wednesday, Feb. 22nd, Richland Library’s Wheatley Location will host Family Storytime: Celebrating Black Book Creators from 10:30 a.m. until 11:15 a.m.

The storytime will feature various black authors sharing stories about the African- American Community and culture.

Richland Library will host a “Let’s Talk Race Community Conversation” Tuesday, February 28th from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. online for free. More details can be found on the Library’s website.

Richland Library is also excited for the return of the Market at Richland Library Main. The market hosts several vendors like farmers, authors and artisans.

Other events will be featured in between, for more details visit the library here.

