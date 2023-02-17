SkyView
Soda City Live: “Ain’t No Power Like Prayer” Independent film to Premiere at Spotlight Cinemas Capital 8

Soda City Live: "Ain't no Power like Prayer" movie premiere
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- JB Star Productions is excited to present the newest movie in their collection “Ain’t No Power Like Prayer.”

The production company will host the premiere of their new film at Spotlight Cinemas Capital 8 Saturday, Feb. 18th at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $8 to $10 and can be purchased online or in person.

For more information, click here

