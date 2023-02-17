One dead, one injured after fatal bicycle collision in Clarendon County

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell, one person is deceased after a fatal collision in Clarendon County.

On US-521 near Hill Street, about 3 miles north of Manning, S.C. is where the collision occurred.

Investigators say around 1:50 p.m. on Feb.16, both a 1992 Chevrolet S10 and a bicycle rider were traveling south on US-521 when the Chevrolet struck the bicycle in the rear.

The rider of the bicycle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Chevrolet driver was taken to Mcleod Health Clarendon to be treated for injuries.

This collision is currently being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

