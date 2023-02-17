Phone threat puts Lexington District 2 high school on hold

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - School administrators said Airport High School is on hold.

For safety, students are required to stay in their classrooms. No movement is allowed in the hallway and no one may enter or leave the building.

A phone threat directed at the school was the reason for the hold according to the school administration.

Officials said instruction is continuing in the classrooms. WIS will update this story as we learn more.

