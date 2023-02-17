Lexington Co. man arrested for alleged crimes against children

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of a man in connection with child sex crimes.

29-year-old Simon Manuel Gates is being charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of minors.

Investigators with the Crimes Against Children (ICAC) and Task Force investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department made the arrests.

Detectives received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, leading them to Gates.

On Feb. 13 Investigators found Gates in possession of four files of child sexual abuse material.

Gates is charged with four counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.