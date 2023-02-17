Furry Friday: Daisey

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Daisey is an 8-month-old Australian Cattle Dog/Labrador Retriever mix up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. She is currently around 25 pounds. We think she remain a medium-sized dog once fully grown.

Daisey was found chained outside to a pole with another dog that we believe is her mom. Daisey is as sweet as can be! She is so loving and gentle with the young children in her foster home. She loves to roll over for belly rubs. Daisey is looking for a forever human that loves to cuddle together! She especially loves snuggling on the couch or floor with the kiddos. Daisey is very interactive and intelligent. She is eager to please and should be easy to train for her new adopter. All you have to say is “Go to bed” and she will go right in her crate and go to sleep without any fuss. She is fully crate trained and potty trained. Daisey is a social girl and loves to meet new people and dogs. Running and playing with the other dogs in her foster home is her favorite activity! Her foster mom said she literally “flies” in the air through the yard.

She is a very loyal girl that will love growing up as a family dog. She loves kids and other dogs. Daisey would do best in a home with a big, fenced yard for her to get all her zoomies out in! Daisey is a perfectly healthy girl that is ready for her forever home!

Daisey is currently residing in one of our amazing foster homes. If you would like to meet Daisey, please complete an adoption application online at www.pawmettolifeline.org

